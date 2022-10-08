Deuterium Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC raised its position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) by 200.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines during the first quarter worth about $26,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 77.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 16,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 59.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 16,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DNN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,194,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,788,364. The stock has a market cap of $974.06 million, a PE ratio of 59.53 and a beta of 1.94. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $2.14.

Denison Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:DNN Get Rating ) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 89.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

