Deuterium Capital Management LLC Takes $329,000 Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Roblox makes up approximately 1.1% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 8.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1,882.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 3.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $88,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,172,941 shares in the company, valued at $52,055,121.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $122,673.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,426,241.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $88,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,172,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,055,121.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 709,960 shares of company stock worth $30,377,942. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,549,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,990,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.65 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.08. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The company had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Roblox to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Roblox from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.47.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

