Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $30.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Clarkson Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of FCX opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.18). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 43.1% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,242 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.4% in the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 893,836 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $24,429,000 after purchasing an additional 197,460 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 43,149 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.1% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 72,896 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 105.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

