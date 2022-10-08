Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Price Target to €80.00

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($86.73) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

WTKWY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Wolters Kluwer from €98.00 ($100.00) to €103.00 ($105.10) in a report on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €115.00 ($117.35) to €120.00 ($122.45) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Wolters Kluwer from €110.00 ($112.24) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolters Kluwer has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.46.

Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $98.12 on Wednesday. Wolters Kluwer has a 52 week low of $87.92 and a 52 week high of $119.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.5457 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

