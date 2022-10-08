Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a £120 ($145.00) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a £125 ($151.04) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut AstraZeneca to a neutral rating and set a £110 ($132.91) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, set a £120 ($145.00) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of £108.05 ($130.55).

AstraZeneca stock opened at £100.30 ($121.19) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is £105.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £104.96. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 8,090.32 ($97.76) and a 12 month high of £115.40 ($139.44). The company has a market capitalization of £155.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a GBX 76.40 ($0.92) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is -4.82%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

