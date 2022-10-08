DexGame Tops One Day Trading Volume of $511,811.00 (DXGM)

DexGame (DXGM) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last week, DexGame has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. DexGame has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $511,811.00 worth of DexGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DexGame token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DexGame alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010856 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010255 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About DexGame

DexGame’s launch date was July 15th, 2020. DexGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,492,011 tokens. The official website for DexGame is dexgame.io. DexGame’s official Twitter account is @dexgame_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DexGame is https://reddit.com/r/dexgame.

DexGame Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DexGame (DXGM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. DexGame has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DexGame is 0.0291412 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $302,255.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexgame.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DexGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DexGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DexGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DexGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DexGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.