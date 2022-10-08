Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Shares of DGLY opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84. Digital Ally has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 million, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) by 449.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,305 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Ticketing segments.

