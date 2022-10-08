Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Holdings Lowered by RS Crum Inc.

RS Crum Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of RS Crum Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. RS Crum Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 328.1% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,522,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,076,000 after buying an additional 2,699,649 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $33,084,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth $35,262,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 1,624,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,691,000 after buying an additional 588,807 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $20,670,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $40.54 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day moving average is $43.39.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.