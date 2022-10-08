Dingocoin Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.58 Million (DINGO)

Dingocoin (DINGO) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Dingocoin has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $10,955.00 worth of Dingocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dingocoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dingocoin has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009811 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Dingocoin Profile

Dingocoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2021. Dingocoin’s total supply is 97,533,544,376 coins and its circulating supply is 97,993,185,002 coins. Dingocoin’s official Twitter account is @dingocoincrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dingocoin is https://reddit.com/r/dingocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dingocoin’s official website is dingocoin.org.

Buying and Selling Dingocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dingocoin (DINGO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate DINGO through the process of mining. Dingocoin has a current supply of 97,533,544,376 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dingocoin is 0.00001614 USD and is up 11.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $11,667.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dingocoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dingocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dingocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dingocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

