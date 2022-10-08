DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $213.57.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DNBBY shares. UBS Group upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays cut their price target on DNB Bank ASA from 167.00 to 161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DNB Bank ASA from €247.00 ($252.04) to €241.00 ($245.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st.

DNB Bank ASA Stock Performance

Shares of DNB Bank ASA stock opened at $16.04 on Monday. DNB Bank ASA has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average of $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

