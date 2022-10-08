Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Trading Down 4.8%

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating) was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$36.50 and last traded at C$37.29. Approximately 31,415 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 83,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CIBC cut their target price on Docebo from C$63.50 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Docebo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$81.14.

Get Docebo alerts:

Docebo Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$40.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.80.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.