Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) PT Lowered to C$6.25 at CIBC

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$6.25 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Doman Building Materials Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an outperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$9.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.11.
Doman Building Materials Group Trading Down 2.6 %
TSE:DBM opened at C$5.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of C$488.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of C$5.47 and a 52 week high of C$8.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.67.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Doman Building Materials Group news, Director Amar Doman acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.90 per share, with a total value of C$212,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$315,856.50.
Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.
