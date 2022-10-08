Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) PT Lowered to C$6.25 at CIBC

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$6.25 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Doman Building Materials Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an outperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$9.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.11.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Doman Building Materials Group Trading Down 2.6 %

TSE:DBM opened at C$5.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of C$488.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of C$5.47 and a 52 week high of C$8.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Doman Building Materials Group ( TSE:DBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$870.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$866.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.5799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Doman Building Materials Group news, Director Amar Doman acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.90 per share, with a total value of C$212,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$315,856.50.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.