Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $385.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price target of $430.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $435.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $423.88.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

NYSE:DPZ opened at $314.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $365.94 and a 200-day moving average of $374.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $300.63 and a 52 week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,744 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,997,609,000 after purchasing an additional 215,128 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 46.4% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

