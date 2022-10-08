Doubloon (DBL) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.49 Million

Doubloon (DBL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Doubloon has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $70,208.00 worth of Doubloon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Doubloon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0697 or 0.00000361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Doubloon has traded 29% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.18 or 0.00301069 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00133653 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00067850 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00026684 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000437 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Doubloon Profile

Doubloon (CRYPTO:DBL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the 536 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2022. Doubloon’s official Twitter account is @galleondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Doubloon’s official website is galleon.community.

Buying and Selling Doubloon

According to CryptoCompare, “Doubloon (DBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Doubloon has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Doubloon is 0.07053933 USD and is down -5.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $66,654.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://galleon.community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doubloon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doubloon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doubloon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

