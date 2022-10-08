Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 11,606 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,606 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,765,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,570,939,000 after acquiring an additional 371,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,421 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $411,853,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,292,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,540,000 after purchasing an additional 222,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.54.

NYSE:MPC opened at $106.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.33. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $59.55 and a 12 month high of $114.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

