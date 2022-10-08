Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 18,386 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,386 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GHE LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS opened at $93.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.19. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $88.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

