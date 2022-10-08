Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 52,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $581,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCK opened at $346.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $354.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.66. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $194.27 and a 52 week high of $375.23. The company has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.61.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 350.22% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Argus increased their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.46.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

