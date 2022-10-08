Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 196.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $312.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $399.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $459.91. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.94 and a twelve month high of $739.85.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.92 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHTR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $755.00 to $477.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $568.82.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

