Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Curtiss-Wright worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $147.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.72. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $123.84 and a one year high of $162.98.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $609.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.85 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 15.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

