Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VICI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 218,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 83,266 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $1,349,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 402.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 39,070 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,492,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,371,000 after acquiring an additional 66,059 shares during the period. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $822,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on VICI. Truist Financial raised their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

VICI Properties Trading Down 1.0 %

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

VICI Properties stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.05. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $35.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.46%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Stories

