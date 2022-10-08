Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,159 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,480 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $152.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.15. The firm has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. MKM Partners cut their price target on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

