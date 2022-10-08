Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New $2.97 Million Investment in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth about $973,000. 61.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Global Acquisition I stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Target Global Acquisition I Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95.

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

