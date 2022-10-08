Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 15,500 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 132.0% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.62.

Insider Activity

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.90.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

