Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 690 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $205.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $204.05 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.40). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.09%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.37.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

