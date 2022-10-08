Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 3,370 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

Shares of IBM traded down $3.41 on Friday, reaching $118.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,499,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,461,608. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $144.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.94 and a 200-day moving average of $132.60.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

