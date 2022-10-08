Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,761 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 2.3% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $30,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $10.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $269.10. 71,354,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,181,792. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $267.10 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $301.65 and its 200-day moving average is $307.88.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

