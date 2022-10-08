Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 4,305 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $10,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,617 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,026,000 after acquiring an additional 83,983 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,045,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,796,000 after acquiring an additional 39,012 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,925,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,701,000 after acquiring an additional 337,723 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,863,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,763,000 after acquiring an additional 154,885 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,507. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $111.34 and a 1 year high of $133.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.31 and a 200-day moving average of $123.82.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

