Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $23,659,000. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,508,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $9.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $333.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,168,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,243,876. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.27. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $328.12 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.