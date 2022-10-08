Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,385 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 6.70% of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF worth $5,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 207,277.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 371,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 371,026 shares during the period.

Get T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF Price Performance

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.23. 24,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,003. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average of $34.52. T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $38.07.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.