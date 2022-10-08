Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $7.44 Million in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 319,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 992,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,748,000 after purchasing an additional 84,972 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 116,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $22.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,933,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,813. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.02. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $29.33.

