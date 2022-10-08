Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 2,454 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,614,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,507. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $51.71 and a 52 week high of $64.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.88.

