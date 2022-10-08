e-Money Trading Down 25.8% Over Last Week (NGM)

e-Money (NGM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last seven days, e-Money has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar. One e-Money token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000859 BTC on major exchanges. e-Money has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $104,211.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003291 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010874 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009301 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About e-Money

e-Money’s genesis date was March 24th, 2020. e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,339,800 tokens. The official message board for e-Money is medium.com/e-money-com. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. e-Money’s official website is e-money.com.

Buying and Selling e-Money

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money (NGM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. e-Money has a current supply of 102,993,397 with 19,760,286 in circulation. The last known price of e-Money is 0.17019126 USD and is down -1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $140,042.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://e-money.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

