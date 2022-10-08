Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,406 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.7% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,144 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

NASDAQ COST opened at $468.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $519.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $515.02. The company has a market cap of $207.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.48 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

