Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Up 0.2 %

EBMT opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.90. The company has a market cap of $149.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Increases Dividend

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.20). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.138 dividend. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Bancorp Montana

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $193,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,596,984.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp Montana

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 381,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 114,898 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 114,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 98,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

