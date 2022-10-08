EAGLE MINING NETWORK (EGON) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,314.00

EAGLE MINING NETWORK (EGON) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 8th. One EAGLE MINING NETWORK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EAGLE MINING NETWORK has a total market cap of $841,979.53 and approximately $10,314.00 worth of EAGLE MINING NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EAGLE MINING NETWORK has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009801 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

EAGLE MINING NETWORK Profile

EAGLE MINING NETWORK’s launch date was February 20th, 2021. EAGLE MINING NETWORK’s total supply is 52,916,581 tokens. EAGLE MINING NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @eaglenetworkapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EAGLE MINING NETWORK is eaglenetwork.app/about-us.

EAGLE MINING NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAGLE MINING NETWORK (EGON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. EAGLE MINING NETWORK has a current supply of 52,916,581 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAGLE MINING NETWORK is 0.01626593 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $240.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://eaglenetwork.app/about-us.”

