Echo45 Advisors LLC Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Echo45 Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 467.9% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.29. The stock had a trading volume of 370,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,045. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $125.69 and a 12 month high of $200.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.12.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.