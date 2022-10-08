Echo45 Advisors LLC Has $205,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Echo45 Advisors LLC lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,966,746,000 after buying an additional 1,727,343 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,800,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,857,169,000 after acquiring an additional 239,584 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,071,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,881 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,482,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,537,294,000 after acquiring an additional 194,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $4.35 on Friday, hitting $403.96. 1,124,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,691. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $420.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $428.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $459.83.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

