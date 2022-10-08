Echo45 Advisors LLC Has $5.43 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Echo45 Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 5.1% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,042 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,621,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,532 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,143,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,036,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,161,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,483,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,092 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $37.14. 14,150,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,584,529. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.99. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $52.42.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.