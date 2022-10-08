Echo45 Advisors LLC Sells 581 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Echo45 Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 997 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 31.3% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in McDonald’s by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,294,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,301. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $254.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.97. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $171.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.98%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

