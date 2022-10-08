Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) Shares Up 5.1%

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELST – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. 3,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 2,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Electronic Systems Technology Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50.

Electronic Systems Technology Company Profile

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc, doing business as ESTeem Wireless Modems, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets industrial wireless products and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's ESTeem industrial wireless products provide communication links between computer networks, network enabled devices, and mobile devices without cables.

See Also

