Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises 6.2% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $209.59 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.06 and a 200 day moving average of $244.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Susquehanna cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

