Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Sells 40 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 2.7% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.1 %

LMT traded up $4.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $403.96. 1,124,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,691. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $420.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $459.83.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

