Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 98.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.9%.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $11.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average is $15.31. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 25.88, a quick ratio of 25.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.59 million. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,913,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 271,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,823,000 after purchasing an additional 266,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,458,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,385,000 after purchasing an additional 151,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 377,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 117,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on EFC. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.