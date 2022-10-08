Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.
Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 98.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.9%.
Ellington Financial Stock Performance
EFC stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 25.88, a current ratio of 25.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average of $15.31.
Institutional Trading of Ellington Financial
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the second quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter worth $62,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 15.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on EFC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ellington Financial to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.75 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.
About Ellington Financial
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
