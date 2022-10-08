Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 98.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.9%.

EFC stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 25.88, a current ratio of 25.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average of $15.31.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.59 million. Analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the second quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter worth $62,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 15.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EFC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ellington Financial to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.75 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

