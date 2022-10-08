Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a payout ratio of 89.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.3%.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Trading Down 2.1 %
NYSE:EARN opened at $6.18 on Friday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.71.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.
