Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a payout ratio of 89.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.3%.

NYSE:EARN opened at $6.18 on Friday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 13.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,504 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

