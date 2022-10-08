EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Stock Holdings Increased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,123 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.07% of EMCOR Group worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,953,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 232.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 166,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,789,000 after acquiring an additional 116,692 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 68.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 279,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,554,000 after acquiring an additional 113,333 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,970,000 after acquiring an additional 108,462 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 64.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,814,000 after acquiring an additional 97,001 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $900,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,102,471.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of EME opened at $120.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.64 and a 52 week high of $135.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EME shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.75.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

