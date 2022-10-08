Empiric Student Property (OTCMKTS:EPCFF) Trading 3.3% Higher

Empiric Student Property plc (OTCMKTS:EPCFF – Get Rating) traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 34,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Empiric Student Property from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19.

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

