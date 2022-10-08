Energy8 (E8) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $85,053.15

Energy8 (E8) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, Energy8 has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Energy8 token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Energy8 has a market cap of $85,053.15 and approximately $45,924.00 worth of Energy8 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009811 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Energy8 Profile

Energy8’s total supply is 86,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,000,000,000,000 tokens. Energy8’s official website is energy8.io. Energy8’s official Twitter account is @energy8token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Energy8 is energy8.medium.com.

Energy8 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energy8 (E8) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Energy8 has a current supply of 86,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Energy8 is 0 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $38,665.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://energy8.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energy8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energy8 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energy8 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

