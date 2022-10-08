EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.94.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price objective on EngageSmart from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

ESMT opened at $21.69 on Monday. EngageSmart has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,084.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.87.

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. EngageSmart had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $73.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. On average, analysts predict that EngageSmart will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EngageSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,408,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in EngageSmart by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in EngageSmart by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 350,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 118,912 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in EngageSmart by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,773,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,899,000 after acquiring an additional 673,598 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in EngageSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $568,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

