EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.94.
Separately, KeyCorp increased their price objective on EngageSmart from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.
EngageSmart Trading Down 0.6 %
ESMT opened at $21.69 on Monday. EngageSmart has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,084.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.87.
Institutional Trading of EngageSmart
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EngageSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,408,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in EngageSmart by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in EngageSmart by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 350,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 118,912 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in EngageSmart by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,773,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,899,000 after acquiring an additional 673,598 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in EngageSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $568,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.
EngageSmart Company Profile
EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.
