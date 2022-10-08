ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €18.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($18.37) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ENI. set a €15.70 ($16.02) target price on ENI in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($17.86) target price on ENI in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.70 ($16.02) target price on ENI in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($19.39) price objective on ENI in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($20.41) price objective on ENI in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

ETR ENI opened at €11.70 ($11.94) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €11.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of €12.45. ENI has a 52-week low of €10.45 ($10.66) and a 52-week high of €14.80 ($15.10). The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

